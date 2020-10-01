Southwest Airlines launching new nonstop service between CVG and Houston; roundtrip begins Nov. 5















Southwest Airlines has announced new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Houston, Texas – William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

The new flight will operate roundtrip daily beginning Nov. 5*. Tickets are available now at Southwest.com.

Houston is one of the top markets in the Southwest system providing access to more than 60 nonstop destinations. It becomes the fourth nonstop destination served year-round by Southwest from CVG, which includes Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW) and Denver (DEN). Southwest also serves Phoenix (PHX) and Orlando (MCO) on a seasonal basis from CVG.

“Our operation at William P. Hobby Airport is just eleven miles from downtown Houston and near the City’s medical and shopping districts,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “We also serve more than sixty cities nonstop from Houston and are pleased to give CVG travelers quicker access to more of our route map.”

“We have a wonderful partnership with Southwest, and are pleased they continue to expand the number of nonstop destinations from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Houston is a popular destination, and it will provide an excellent entry point for international travel to connect to Latin America and Caribbean destinations served by Southwest, including Cancun.

The planned initial schedule is:

Origin City — Destination City — Local Departure — Local — Arrival

CVG — Houston (HOU) — 7:00 AM — 8:55 AM

Houston (HOU) — CVG — 8:10 PM — 11:20 PM

*Schedules will vary across November and December 2020.

From Southwest Airlines