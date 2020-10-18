Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium for 18th year starting Nov. 27, make plans now to attend















Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium this year.

The unique tradition marks its 18th year of bringing joy to the holidays.

Starting Nov. 27 and every day through Dec. 24, guests will be able to tell Scuba Santa what they want for Christmas while he swims with a tank full of sharks.

The big man is accompanied by his elf friends plus holiday music and festive lights throughout the aquarium.

“This year, maybe more than ever, traditions are so important,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Director of Guest Experience. “Scuba Santa and the holiday wonder he brings is just what we all need this winter.”

Precautions will continue to make sure the aquarium is a safe place for families to play. This includes limiting capacity to allow for social distancing so advance ticket or Annual Pass purchase is required. For tickets, Annual Passholder reservations and everything you need to know before your next visit, go to NewportAquarium.com/PlaySafe or call 800-406-3474.