Safety improvement project set to begin Monday on KY 2373 (Bromley Crescent Springs Road)















A safety improvement project is ready to begin on KY 2373 (Bromley Crescent Springs Road) between Anderson Road and the first Amsterdam intersection. The project will improve the two-lane road and add a multi-use path.

Starting next Monday (Oct. 26), utility work will begin and is expected to last through the remainder of 2020. Traffic will be maintained, but long delays are expected when crews are on site.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 and the project has an October 2022 completion.

A $7.5 million low-bid contract was awarded to Prus Construction Co. to complete the work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet