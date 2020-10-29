Open enrollment for Marketplace and Medicaid starts Sunday, this is the time you can change your plan















Open Enrollment for Marketplace coverage will be “open for business” starting this Sunday (Nov. 1). Because kynect was relaunched in October, open enrollment was already set to take place on healthcare.gov.

Starting next fall, Kentuckians will be able to enroll in Medicaid or Marketplace plans through kynect once again.

Many Kentuckians shopping for Marketplace coverage will have two health plan options to choose from this year. Kentuckians can view coverage maps for Anthem and CareSource on the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange (KHBE) website and find a kynector or agent to assist them with enrollment on healthcare.gov.

Most of Kentucky’s healthcare.gov customers will qualify for subsidies and it’s estimated that more than half will qualify for a plan costing $10 or less per month this year. Use common social media tags, such as #GetCovered, #ReadySetEnroll, and #ACA to follow the latest throughout Open Enrollment.

Medicaid Open Enrollment is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 2nd. While Kentuckians can enroll in Medicaid year-round, “open enrollment” is the time when beneficiaries can change plans. A lawsuit has delayed the mailing of open enrollment materials that includes information about participating MCOs (Managed Care Organizations). A judge’s recent ruling could change the number of MCOs participating for plan year 2021.

Kentucky Voices for Health