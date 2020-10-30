Notre Dame repeats as 9th Region champion with four-set win over Ryle; Scott takes 10th Region title















NKyTribune staff

The Notre Dame Academy volleyball team defended its 9th Region championship Thursday night by knocking off Ryle in four sets.

Notre Dame won by scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 in the championship match played at Holmes. The Pandas improved to 22-3 and advanced to the state tournament, where they will play at 14th Region champion Wolfe County (17-3) at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The winner of the Notre Dame/Wolfe County match will advance to the state quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark High School Nov. 6-7.

Notre Dame has not lost to a Northern Kentucky team the past two seasons. The Pandas’ three loses this year are to Sacred Heart, Ursuline (Ohio) and Louisville Mercy.

Senior outside hitter Anna Long from Notre Dame was named the most valuable player of the 9th Region Tournament.

Ryle finished the season with a 17-7 record. The Raiders captured the 33rd District championship before defeating both Newport Central Catholic and Holy Cross to advance to the regional title match.

In the 10th Region championship match, Scott posted a 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 victory over Campbell County in a match played at Maysville St. Patrick. It marked the second time in eight days that Scott had defeated Campbell County.

On Oct. 21, Scott swept past Campbell County to win the 37th Distict championship.

The Eagles upped their record to 14-13 and will play at 12th Region champion West Jessamine (17-8) at 7 p.m. Monday in the opener of the state tournament.

The Scott/West Jessamine winner will advance to the state quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark High School Nov. 6-7.

North Oldham snapped Simon Kenton’s winning streak at nine with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 triumph in the 8th Region championship match at Woodford County. The Lady Pioneers (20-5) had defeated host Woodford County the previous night in the semifinals.

KHSAA state volleyball tournament (first round)

Monday, Nov. 2

Daviess County at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Mercy, 7 p.m.

North Oldham at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Corbin at Henry Clay, 7 p.m.

McCracken County at Caldwell County, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wolfe County, 7 p.m.

Paintsville at Russell, 7 p.m.

Scott at West Jessamine, 7 p.m.