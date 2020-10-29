Notre Dame meets Ryle for 9th Region championship; Campbell County plays Scott for 10th Region title















NKyTribune staff

Notre Dame Academy and Ryle will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. for the 9th Region volleyball championship after both teams recorded sweeps in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Holmes.

Notre Dame improved to 21-3 with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Cooper in one semifinal match. The Pandas had advanced on Tuesday by knocking off St. Henry, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15, in the opening round.

Ryle defeated Holy Cross in the other semifinal contest by scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-18. The Raiders improved to 17-6 with that win. Ryle advanced in the first round with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-13 win over Newport Central Catholic on Monday.

Earlier this season, Notre Dame swept past Ryle by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 26-24. The Pandas are the defending 9th Region champions.

Notre Dame has not lost to a 9th Region team this season. The Pandas’ three loses are to Sacred Heart, Ursuline (Ohio) and Louisville Mercy.

Cooper (13-5) had advanced to the semifinals by posting a 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 win over Highlands in the opening round on Tuesday night.

In the 10th Region, Campbell County and Scott will meet for the championship on Thursday night in Maysville. Campbell County (10-11) advanced with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 win over host Maysville St. Patrick on Wednesday.

Scott defeated Harrison County in the other semifinal contest and is 13-13 this season.

Simon Kenton advanced to the 8th Region championship match by defeating Woodford County, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16, on Wednesday night. The Lady Pioneers (20-4) will meet North Oldham (13-8) for the championship on Thursday night at Woodford County.

Simon Kenton enters the 8th Region championship contest having won nine consecutive matches. Simon Kenton defeated North Oldham by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19 earlier this season.