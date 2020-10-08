NKyTribune, NKU’s The Northerner team up to produce 2020 November Election Guide — coming soon















The NKyTribune has partnered with student journalists at The Northerner, Northern Kentucky University’s independent student newspaper, to produce a Special November 2020 Election Guide to help voters make more informed decisions as they go to the polls.

The special guide will be published on Monday, Oct. 12. Early voting starts on Oct. 13.

As county clerks have geared up for an anticipated record turnout, voters have had multiple options during the pandemic — mail-in, Early Voting, and in-person on Election Day — and, with this guide, they’ll have more information as well.

“We have been privileged to connect with the top editors of The Northerner to produce the guide,” said NKyTribune editor Judy Clabes. “Northerner editor Natalie Hamren and managing editor Joshua Kelly have reinforced my hope for the future of journalism. They are both top hands, focused on the task at hand, well organized, and possessing the skills any newsroom would be proud to have.

“I am especially grateful to NKU President Ashish Vaidya, who understands community engagement in a big way, for bringing us together on this project, and to Michele Day, who is adviser to The Northerner, for her help in making it happen.”

Hamren and Kelley recruited Northerner staffer Billy Keeney to help with the project.

The Special Election Guide will include brief profiles on the candidates for U.S. offices on the long ballot — President, Senate and House, — on candidates for state legislative offices — House and Senate — and on the local council/commission candidates in contested races in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. There are 17 of the latter, for a total of 124 candidates. The Northerner journalists have been reaching out to those candidates.

Candidates still have time to get brief bios and pictures to the NKyTribune at news@nkytrib.com.

The guide will also include comprehensive and specific information about where and how to vote, including where dropboxes are for mail-in ballots, where Early Voting places are in each county, and where polling places are for in-person voting on Election Day, Nov. 3.

It will also have sample ballots for each county.

“Local journalism is vital, and I’m thrilled I get to contribute to informing Northern Kentuckians of the issues that matter to them,” Hamren said. “This upcoming election, it’s essential that everyone votes, so I’m hoping our collaboration helps encourage that.

The objective is, first, to encourage a big turnout at the polls, said Clabes.

“The Trib and NKU share a deep public service mission,” she said, “and I hope that this is just a great beginning of a continued partnership. I love working with young journalists and have been privileged to work with Natalie, Josh, and Billy. We will be presenting them with special scholarships in honor of their work and in tribute to our beloved, late co-founders Michael Farrell and Gene Clabes. They would be so proud of this work.”