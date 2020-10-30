NKY’s Career Center to restore in-person services in Covington and Florence on Nov. 2















In the interest of public health, Kentucky Career Centers across the Commonwealth ceased in-person services on March 18 due to the pandemic. In lieu of in-person services, workforce development services have been provided virtually by Kentucky Career Center partner organizations during the past seven months.

On Monday (Nov. 2), Kentucky Career Centers in Northern Kentucky plan to restore in-person services in a limited capacity.

Covington and Florence will begin to offer in-person career/employment services, by appointment only, for the following agencies:

• Brighton Center

• Job Corps

• Goodwill Industries

Services such as career coaching, job search assistance, resume development, and utilization of on-site computers will be available by appointment. Additionally, employer hiring events will take place on-site at both Centers. Masks will be required for everyone entering the building and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

Unemployment Insurance services and Vocational Rehabilitation services will not be provided on-site. These services will continue to be offered virtually. No staff from state agencies will be available to assist with such services in-person.

“Our focus right now is to serve the job seeker and employer. Employers are hiring in large numbers and we want to do all we can to help link employers with qualified talent. Likewise, we want to work with our job seekers to connect them to gainful employment opportunities through job matching and career training. We realize that not everyone has sufficient access to technology to utilize our services virtually, so we feel it is prudent to add limited in-person services at this time to respond to our local workforce needs,” said Correy Eimer, Kentucky Career Center Operator.

Skill-building workshops and hiring events will continue to be offered in a virtual format, alongside the added in-person services for the foreseeable future. To make an appointment for any of the services listed above, individuals may call (859) 292-6666.

The 36-member Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) oversees and funds the work of the local Kentucky Career Center system to prepare and connect qualified job seekers to the hiring needs of regional employers.

NKWIB Director Tara Johnson-Noem said, “Right now, it’s critical for job seekers and employers to be able to connect in ways that keep everyone safe. We are pleased to be able to restore in-person appointments and hiring events with social distancing for individuals who may not be able to access the Career Center’s virtual programming.”