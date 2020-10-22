NKY Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues on Nov. 17 to focus on future of regional, national economy

On Nov. 17 the outlook of the regional and national economy will fuel the discussion at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) monthly Eggs ‘N Issues webinar.
From 8 to 9:15 a.m., John Augustine, Chief Investment Officer at Huntington Bank, and Janet Harrah, Senior Director of Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Analysis & Development will assess what to expect from our regional and national economy in 2021, as well as economic factors and trends that will impact businesses in the coming year.
“We all know that 2020 has been a strange year filled with challenges and uncertainty for our region and businesses,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Regional Economic Outlook is one of the most popular Eggs ‘N Issues, but this year it’s extremely relevant and important for attendees to learn where the economy is headed and how it will affect the region moving forward.”
Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Online pre-registration for the event is required. Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email.
Eggs ‘N Issues’ title sponsor is DBL Law, the monthly sponsors are CVG Airport, Duke Energy, Paul Hemmer Company, and Heritage Bank.
To register or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/events/.
