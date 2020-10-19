NKU’s Institute for Health Innovation SoCap Accelerate announces inaugural cohort of five startups















Northern Kentucky University’s Institute for Health Innovation (IHI) SoCap Accelerate has announced its inaugural cohort, with five startups joining the six-week program.

Earlier this year, NKU launched the health innovation accelerator to help the region solve health problems creatively. SoCap Accelerate connects each startup with the necessary resources for growing and scaling a business.

This six-week program also provides legal guidance from Frost Brown Todd, accounting assistance by Rudler, digital presence support by Canned Spinach and crowd investing support through Wunderfund.

“Health innovation is critical to solving health problems that don’t seem to have solutions,” said Dr. Valerie Hardcastle, IHI executive director and vice president for Health Innovation. “Our students and community members have forward-looking ideas, concepts and solutions to various everyday problems. SoCap Accelerate can help them reach their goals and encourages them to build something incredible.”

The Fall 2020 SoCap Accelerate Cohort companies include:

• PopBase | An online learning platform focused on health education for children

• Kare Mobile | A mobile van providing a range of dental services

• STRE.ME | An online software delivery platform aiming to improve patient satisfaction, outcomes and hospital profitability

• EMDRVR | A virtual reality therapy vehicle which provides EMDR therapy at scale, to practices and individuals without access to traditional EMDR therapy

• Xen Mystic Pillow | A baseline orthopedic cushion product that provides neck support with an adjustable surround system

The inaugural cohort will work out of NKU’s recently unveiled Collaborative for Economic Engagement, a one-stop innovation hub within Covington’s Innovation Alley space at 112 West Pike St. The hub facilitates easy connections to what entrepreneurs need—from developing customers and building a product.

“Our new spot in Innovation Alley helps these startups flourish and create positive change across the Commonwealth. I’m confident NKU’s expertise will guide these businesses through the startup process quickly and successfully,” said Rico Grant, managing director of SoCap Accelerate.

SoCap Accelerate is sponsored by the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration i6 grant, along with support from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Durr Foundation and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

With community partnerships and mentors, SoCap Accelerate brings the next generation of health innovation to the region’s forefront.

To learn more about NKU’s health innovation accelerator, please email info@socapaccelerate.com.

From Northern Kentucky University