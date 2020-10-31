NKU to host fourth annual ‘NKU Day’ for high school students on Nov. 6 in virtual format















Northern Kentucky University will host its fourth annual “NKU Day” for high school students on Nov. 6, and for the first time the event will be virtual.

NKU’s School-Based Scholars program hosts its annual event to showcase the research and creative work happening around campus. Communication professor Sara Drabik will discuss her experience studying abroad and the research that came out of the trip. Drabik will also share how she involves students in research and creative projects.

“The beauty of a documentary film is that it can, and does, take you anywhere,” said Drabik, director of NKU’s Electronic Media & Broadcasting program. “I’ve taken study abroad courses to Guatemala, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and other amazing locations. Since documentary filmmaking involves many roles, the best part is involving our students.”

Following the presentation, students can join talk with admissions professionals to answer questions on academic programs, financial aid and NKU’s recently simplified undergraduate admissionsprocess. Freshman applicants with an unweighted 2.75 or greater high school GPA are automatically admitted to NKU without submitting standardized test scores.

More than 1,700 local students are enrolled in NKU’s School-Based Scholars program this fall. The program enables them to earn college credit before graduating from high school, at $72 per credit hour compared to NKU’s undergraduate in-state tuition of $413 per credit hour. Courses in the program can be taken online, at NKU’s Highland Heights campus, Grant County location or at high schools that offer them.

For more information on the School-Based Scholars Program, visit its website. Visit the Admissions page for more information on all of the university’s programs.

