NKU to hold four workshops on cloud security during 13th annual Cybersecurity Symposium















Northern Kentucky University will celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month with its 13th annual Cybersecurity Symposium throughout October.

Presented by NKU’s College of Informatics andChase College of Law, the virtual symposium spotlights the challenges and legal issues that professionals face, as well as understanding best practices for risk management in the inter-connected world.

“With so many businesses and schools operating remotely, the number of cyber-attacks rise each day,” said Judith Daar, Ambassador Patricia L. Herbold Dean of Chase College of Law. “These vulnerabilities led us to redesign our typical two-day Symposium and provide as many intensive, hands-on workshops as possible in a virtual format.”

This year’s Cybersecurity Symposium invites professionals to dive into new cloud security topics each week. The virtual workshop sessions are:

Securing Large Scale Cloud Deployments | Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, cybercrime groups and attackers bring many challenges for securing the cloud. The first workshop focuses on the best practices, automation and other techniques to ensure cloud presence.

Regulators, Reporters & Hackers: A Live Incident Event | Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.

This session leads you through an enterprise incident in real-time as you and your team respond to events as they happen. The hosts expose you to various tools, concepts, mental models and practices that will immediately prove useful in the workplace.

Hacker vs. Your Organization with Attorneys on Speed Dial: The Legal and Practical Impact | Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

KMK Law & Ascend Technologies take a behind-the-scenes look as a hacker takes over a real company. You’ll witness how the bad guys think, their methodology, the tools they use, and how easy it can be to gain access.

Now and Beyond: Emerging and Future Trends Impacting Cloud Security Panel | Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Cloud computing has transformed from a tactical resource to a critical business strategy that allows organizations to utilize human and capital resources. With no signs of slowing down, securing the future cloud becomes paramount for all information.

“Our goal is to bring together professionals, business leaders and organizations who need to stay current on the fast-changing technical and legal issues surrounding cybersecurity,” said Dean Kevin Kirby, College of Informatics. “The threat landscape is growing more complex and recovery from attacks is increasingly difficult.”

NKU continues to lead the region’s digital security education. The College of Informatics offers the first and only undergraduate cybersecurity program in the region. NKU also became the first institution in Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati to be designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security in 2014. The university’s designation was renewed last year for another five years.

Chase College of Law is home to the Law + Informatics Institute, a center focused on educating and preparing students for cyber or privacy law practice. The Law + Informatics Institute offers a series of guest speaker events as well as cybersecurity and data and information privacy courses. Chase also presents several online legal technology courses as part of its Master of Legal Studies program.

Community members can attend for one or all of the interactive workshops, and registration is still available. Visit the Cybersecurity Symposium website for more information and to see the agenda.

