NKU names Dr. Eddie Howard Jr. as Vice President for Student Affairs; begins duties on Jan. 1

Howard joins NKU from Youngstown State University, where he served in the same role as Vice President for Student Affairs. For the last five years, he has been responsible for implementing comprehensive service programs and activities while enhancing students’ academic success opportunities.

“We’re delighted for Eddie to join our executive leadership team. He brings an exceptional understanding of guiding and advocating students’ needs along with comprehensive experience in retention, graduation and inclusive excellence,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “We look forward to Eddie’s insights on our strategic priorities as we work towards becoming a more student-ready, regionally engaged university.”

NKU’s strategic framework, Success by Design, outlines three pillars of student success: access, completion and career & community engagement. Vaidya reimagined the Student Affairs leadership position to provide a fully integrated student experience across the university with a particular focus on Academic Affairs. As Vice President for Student Affairs, Howard will lead NKU’s student conduct and engagement, student inclusiveness and campus safety.

“Serving the needs of diverse learners from all backgrounds is what I love doing,” said Howard. “I appreciate President Vaidya and the NKU community’s investment in new experiential learning opportunities. By empowering students, we continue to build the bedrock of the civic hopes and aspirations our society holds.”

Howard has a decorated history in higher education and regional institutions. Before his tenure at Youngstown State University, he served numerous positions at Augusta Technical College, Augusta University, Georgia College & State University and the University of Louisville. He has served as the associate vice president for Student Experience, vice president for Student Affairs, acting assistant vice president for Student Life, director of Student Activities, assistant director of Services and greek advisor for the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Howard received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Youngstown State University, a Master of Education in Student Personnel in Higher Education from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Valdosta State University.

NKU’s Student Affairs provides quality co-curricular programs and services that prepare students to learn, lead and serve.

From Northern Kentucky University