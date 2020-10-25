NKU names Carmen Hickerson to Economic Engagement and Government relations post















Northern Kentucky University has named Carmen Hickerson as its assistant vice president for Economic Engagement and Government Relations.

Hickerson currently serves as the vice president for Strategic Initiatives for Metro United Way in Louisville. She will assume her position on Nov. 4.

With more than 25 years of executive-level leadership, Hickerson brings extensive experience in community engagement, advocacy and building national strategic partnerships. She has been responsible for cultivating the vision and advancement of corporate events, brand experiences and sponsorships. Prior to her role with Metro United Way, she held leadership roles at the American Chamber of Commerce Executives, Greater Louisville Inc., and Fifth Third Bank.

“It’s rare to find a strategic thinker and a thorough communicator with a proven track record like Carmen’s,” said Eric Gentry, vice president for University Advancement. “She has a successful record of building partnerships and coalitions that advance the organizations and communities she has served. This ability will be key to advancing NKU’s economic engagement strategies and building on our momentum and sharing our story across the Commonwealth.”

Hickerson will lead and develop NKU’s resources with strategic initiatives that foster economic growth and development. She will be responsible for strengthening ties with the region’s business community while also serving as the primary liaison to local, state and federal government agencies. Hickerson and her team play a fundamental role in advancing the university’s strategic framework, Success by Design, which challenges NKU to become a more student-ready and regionally engaged institution.

“I’m excited to be joining the team at NKU,” said Hickerson. “I’m passionate about the opportunity to contribute to the success of the University, its mission and the Northern Kentucky region.”

Hickerson earned her bachelor’s degree with Honors from Morehead State University in Communications, Public Relations and Public Affairs. She replaces Adam Caswell, who left the university in May.