NKU art exhibitions virtually explore themes, emotional force behind social unrest; now open to public















Northern Kentucky University is inviting community members to virtually explore the themes and emotional force behind social unrest with its exhibition, “The Emotional Force of Race: An Exhibition and Call for Creative Response,” featuring the Mourning the Creation of Racial Categories project.

Led by Sociology Professor Dr. Joan Ferrante and by poet India Hackle, a May 2020 graduate, the project uses arts’ transformative power to challenge assumptions about who we are and seeks to contribute to the national conversation around social unrest and racial disparities.

The ongoing project began as a five-part documentary series. However, with NKU’s blended learning format in the fall semester, the project found a new way to expand and showcase the campus community’s work. Ferrante, Hackle and NKU’s School of the Arts (SOTA) worked with over 125 student and faculty artists across campus to create an exhibition of collaborative pieces of art that help to understand the sources of implicit bias, spark conversations and enable positive change.

”For many, race is something that just is and has always been. This is a new approach to an important conversation that needs to be had in our communities,” said Ferrante. “Until we understand why and how racial categories matter and its impact, we cannot address the weight they put on our relationships and communities.”

• What: The Emotional Force of Race: An Exhibition and Call for Creative Response

• When: Now through Jan. 31, 2021

• Where: http://themcrcproject.org/virtual-tour

In addition to NKU’s SOTA and College of Arts and Sciences, the project receives local and national support to produce the films.

“We are at a pivotal point in our history. We must continue working together to address the systemic racism that disproportionally impacts the livelihoods of communities of color. The exhibition is an invaluable opportunity to deepen your understanding and expand your world view with of race,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya.

Curated by Hackle and Ferrante, the interactive exhibition is free and open to all community members. To register and learn more about the project, visit NKU’s School of the Arts website.

Northern Kentucky University