Newport on the Levee expands signature events series; Trivia Tuesday joins weekly yoga, live music















Riverfront mixed-use destination Newport on the Levee has extended its free, weekly events series to last through December creating more opportunities for the community to enjoy a variety of experiences, including yoga, live music and trivia.

“With the arrival of fall and cooler temperatures, we knew the community would be looking for exciting experiences that inspire them to get outside and enjoy some fresh air,” said Pat Sharp, marketing director at Newport on the Levee. “Newport on the Levee continues to be a great destination for families and friends to come together responsibly, and whether you’re into yoga, music or trivia, there’s something for everyone this season.”

Each of the events is free to attend and open to the public. More information is outlined below.

Trivia Nights – New to the Signature Events series, Last Call Trivia will host Trivia Nights on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. through December at Bridgeview Box Park. First, second and third place winners will receive “Bridgeview Bucks,” which can be redeemed at the box park. Spots for trivia are first come, first serve. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/trivianights.

Newport Nights – During weekends in October, guests are invited to kick back at Newport Nights for an evening of live musical entertainment. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, guests can relax by heaters and enjoy acoustic music from talented local performers while relishing delicious sips and snacks from the Box Park. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/newportnights.

Wellness on the Levee – From 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays, yogis are invited to find their inner zen with a special yoga flow. Classes have moved inside the Gallery Building in the Third Street hallway/entrance. More information can be found here at www.eventbrite.com/wellness-on-the-levee.

For more information, visit www.newportonthelevee.com/events.

In addition to the weekly events, local real estate firm North American Properties’ (NAP) redevelopment of the Levee continues with next month’s opening of the Exchange Market, an artisan-style market featuring a revolving mix of 13 local makers and merchants. Throughout the holiday season, NAP plans to activate the Exchange market with live music and other experiences for the community.

NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together, continues to create a comfortable environment for the community to come together at the Levee. As part of the effort, NAP established a number of safety measures and made physical changes on property, such as the addition of artful hexagons on the ground of the Central Plaza to remind guests to keep a 6-foot distance. The full list of safety measures can be found here.

To stay updated on the latest redevelopment happenings and property news, follow Newport on the Levee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit the website at newportonthelevee.com.

Newport on the Levee