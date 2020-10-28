Newport Independent Schools receives donation of masks from Campbell County Public Library















Newport Independent Schools has received a donation from the Campbell County Public Library of an estimated 250 masks for the district’s students and staff for protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was made in conjunction with the Coverings for Kids campaign, an initiative developed by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to collect masks for Kentucky schools at no cost. The donated masks help students and staff stay healthy in the classroom and can be used as a replacement should masks be forgotten or break during the school day, said Andrew Moorhead, communications manager for the Campbell County Public Library.

All Newport students and staff are continually reminded to wear masks while in school to reduce the possibility of spreading the COVID virus.

“Thanks to Campbell County library for their kind donation,” said Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts. “It’s awesome when the community and businesses reach out to provide assistance and support for our students. It epitomizes the saying, ‘it takes a village.’ I’m grateful for their partnership.”

The mask donation is an example of the library’s dedication to serving the community while adapting to new community needs brought on by COVID-19, Moorhead said.

“From Teacher Cards that allow special borrowing privileges for educators to Book Care Packages that allow students to request books for help with homework assignments, we are proud to offer a variety of resources and services to support local schools,” he said.

The library is continuing to accept Covering for Kids donations through the end of the year at any of the library’s branches. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org/coverings-for-kids.

Newport Independent Schools