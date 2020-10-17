Nation’s first implant of Bluetooth-connected heart device accomplished at St. Elizabeth Edgewood















Dr. Mohamad Sinno recently performed the first implantation in the U.S. of a Bluetooth-enabled biventricular implantable cardiac defibrillator (ICD) at St. Elizabeth Edgewood.

The new device, the Abbott Gallant, recently received FDA approval for a new technology assessment and is available in only a few centers in the U.S. during this assessment phase.

Internal defibrillators are implantable devices for patients who are at risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problems.

“This next-generation device communicates wirelessly to the patient’s physician and also lets patients access information about the device using an app on a smartphone,” explained Dr. Sinno, a cardiac electrophysiologist with the St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute. This device is the first-ever implantable cardiac device to communicate via Bluetooth with a smartphone app for the patient.

The smartphone connectivity in this device is expected to substantially improve patient remote monitoring rates and patient engagement in monitoring.

Research has shown that better patient engagement and compliance with monitoring translates into reduced hospitalizations, better clinical outcomes, and improvement in survival.

The smartphone connectivity offers patients flexibility compared to traditional bedside monitors. The app allows easy transmission of data manually and access to device status such as battery longevity, all done in a cyber secure mode with enabled two-way authentication.

“At the St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute, we are very excited to offer our community new and enhanced technologies such as this device that have been proven to improve patient access to care, patient compliance, and clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Sinno.

For more information, contact the St. Elizabeth Arrhythmia Center at (859) 331-3353.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates five facilities throughout Northern Kentucky and more than 115 primary care and specialty office locations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $116 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community in 2018.

