NASA engineer Stephanie Johnston keynote speaker for GEMS virtual event on Nov. 14















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has announced its GEMS (Girls in Engineering, Math & Science) 2020 keynote speaker, NASA engineer Stephanie Johnston.

As an engineer at Johnson Space Center, Johnston started out training astronauts how to spacewalk in microgravity and is now working on spacesuits for the next manned lunar mission.

GSKWR’s GEMS event is an opportunity for girls to participate in workshops facilitated by local women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math related fields.

Due to COVID-19, GEMS 2020 will be held virtually on Nov. 14. All girls in grades fourth through 12th are invited to discover, explore, and create with various STEAM activities at GEMS 2020.

Participants do not have to be registered Girl Scouts to register for the event.

“GSKWR strongly believes that girls are natural-born scientists with the curiosity and dedication to make new discoveries and change the world. We are committed to long-term STEM programming and look forward to hosting our GEMS event year after year,” said Susan Douglas, CEO of GSKWR.

Registration for the virtual GEMS 2020 event ends on Nov. 1. To access additional event details and register, please click here.

The event is sponsored by companies who believe in women and STEM careers, including Bank of Lexington, UK HealthCare, and Kentucky American Water.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road