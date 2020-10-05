McConnell, McGrath scheduled for debate on Gray Television’s Kentucky-based stations Oct. 12















Candidates for the U.S. Senate on the November ballot, incumbent Mitch McConnell and challenger Amy McGrath, have agreed to meet in a debate televised by Gray Television’s Kentucky-based stations.

The debate will be Oct. 12, coming one day before Early In-Person Voting starts.

Republican McConnell, the Senate majority leader, is seeking a seventh term. He served as Jefferson County Judge/Executive, 1977-1980. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville and of the University of Kentucky College of Law.

McGrath, a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Northern Kentucky, is a retired Marine fighter-pilot who served 20 years in the military. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and Johns Hopkins University. She lives in Georgetown with her husband and three children.

McGrath said Kentuckians “deserve a debate in this critical race so they can make a more informed decision when casting their ballots.” McConnell’s campaign spokeswomen Kate Cooksey said, “We are looking forward to a spirited debate.”

The Oct. 12 debate is so far the only one the candidates have agreed upon. McGrath has asked McConnell to appear on a debate on Kentucky Educational Television moderated by Renee Shaw. McConnell has not yet agreed to the KET debate.

Today — Oct. 5 — is the last day to register to vote in the General Election. You can register online at GoVoteKY.com. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 13.