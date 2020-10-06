L’Oreal-Walton, Interplastic Corp., L’Oreal-Florence get Governor’s Safety and Health Awards















The Governor’s Safety and Health Award has been given to 37 businesses across the state of Kentucky for achieving more than 59 million hours worked without a lost-time injury by the employees at these locations during 2019-2020.

The companies honored included L’Oreal USA in Walton for 423,027 hours, Interplastic Corporation in Fort Wright for 2,132,244 hours and L’Oreal USA in Florence for 1,169,094 hours.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet presents the Governor’s Safety and Health Award to highlight outstanding safety and health performance in Kentucky’s workplaces.

A business may qualify for the award if its employees achieve a required number of hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury or illness. The required number of hours is dependent upon the number of employees.

“This pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthy and safe work environments. My top priority is the health and safety of all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Congratulations to all team members who I know will continue to lead by example.”

“This award shows the dedication and commitment from the hardworking men and women who work in these businesses to promote safety and health,” said Secretary Larry L. Roberts.

These businesses earned the outstanding achievement by implementing a culture focused on safety and health in order to protect employees on a daily basis.

Award recipients are recognized at the annual Governor’s Safety and Health Conference and Exposition that was not possible this year to due COVID-19.

The Kentucky Safety and Health Network is making plans for next year’s conference hoping it is safe for participants to attend in 2021. For more information on the conference, please go to the Kentucky Safety and Health Network.