Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces updates to traffic conditions in Northern Kentucky















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District 6 in Northern Kentucky.

To see the Driving NKY Progress website – Click here Driving NKY Progress.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO

I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – Between the Four Mile Road interchange to the south end of the Combs Hehl Bridge in Kentucky, various lane and ramp closures will be in effect through the construction zone. All work is anticipated to be completed by early fall of 2020.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-30: Single-lane closures on I-275 East and West between the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl bridge and Four Mile Road daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following day. Full closure of the ramps from Kellogg Avenue to I-275 North (East) and South (West) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

BOONE COUNTY

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway).

Friday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Nov. 20, weather permitting: The access road that runs between Investment Way and Sherwood Lakes Dr. NE will be closed for ongoing roadway work. Traffic for the Sherwood Lakes residential area will use a new access road between Sherwood Lakes Dr. NE and Biltmore Blvd. Business access will be maintained.

KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress. Traffic on U.S. 25 is in a new traffic pattern as work continues within the project area.

Monday, Oct. 26 – Wednesday, Oct. 28, weather permitting:

Beginning at 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday nights, the two right lanes of I-71/75 northbound will be closed from approximately one-half mile south of the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit to the bridge over Frogtown Rd. (The length of the lane closure is approximately one mile.)

By 6 a.m., the following morning, the right center lane will reopen, but the far right lane will remain closed for several months while improvement work continues in the northbound ramp area.

In addition, beginning at 10 p.m., each night, the entrance ramp from Richwood Rd. (KY 338) to I-71/75 northbound will be CLOSED. The ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., the following morning.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Saturday, Oct. 31, weather permitting:

Beginning at 10 p.m., each night, the entrance ramp from Richwood Rd. (KY 338) to I-71/75 southbound will be CLOSED. The ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., the following morning.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

KY 2238 (Three Mile Road) 2.4 – 1.6 milepost – On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 26 & 27, KY 2238 (Three Mile Road) will be closed to through traffic between KY 2345 (Johns Hill Road) and Gibson Lane for a resurfacing project. The closure will be during the hours of 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Motorists should see an alternate route. Local traffic will have access. Work is weather dependent.

KENTON COUNTY

KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project will begin on Monday, Oct. 26. Utility work will take place during daytime hours until the end of the year. Traffic will be maintained, but long delays are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (186.7 – 190.7 mile-marker) – A pavement improvement project is wrapping up on a 4-mile area in the Cut-in-the-Hill area between the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area and MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington (186.7-190.7 mileposts). Nighttime striping operations will be occurring Oct. 23 through Oct 29. Watch for equipment and crews.

