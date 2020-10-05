Kentucky reaches weekly record (6,126) for new coronavirus cases with 616 reported Sunday















Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” the Governor said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”

Case Information

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Beshear said there were at least 72,617 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, 616 of which were newly reported Sunday. Seventy-six of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 16 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 5 months old.

Boone County reported 15 cases, Kenton County 12 and Campbell County six.

The Governor also announced four more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,209. The deaths reported Sunday included a 69-year-old man from Harlan County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Logan County; and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County.

“Four more Kentucky families have now joined those who have been grieving lost loved ones since the first COVID-19 death was reported here in March,” the Governor said. “Far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts. This is serious.”

“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”

Stack continued, “Don’t forget, there is no cure and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus. Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense. Wear a mask, watch your space and wash your hands. Do these things and you, too, can save someone’s life.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, visit chfs.ky.gov.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

From Governor’s Office