Kentucky home sales rise for third consecutive month; end of summer jump could lead to record year















Home sales were up for the third consecutive month since the housing market roared back to life in June. 5,475 closings took place in Kentucky, up almost 7 percent over August of 2019. That follows an almost 15 percent increase experienced in July. Year-to-date sales surged to 35,705, up 4 percent from August of last year.

Nationally, total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 2.4 percent from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.00 million in August. Sales as a whole rose year-over-year, up 10.5 percent from a year ago (5.43 million in August 2019).

“Home sales continue to amaze, and there are plenty of buyers in the pipeline ready to enter the market,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Further gains in sales are likely for the remainder of the year, with mortgage rates hovering around 3 percent and with continued job recovery.”

The median sale price of homes in Kentucky soared 15 percent to $199,900 (up from $175,500 just one year ago). The statewide average home price climbed to $236,169. For the second consecutive month, sales volume surged over 20 percent. That figure reached $1.3 billion, up from $1.06 billion in August 2019. This continues the 2020 sales volume hot streak and pushes the year-to-date sales volume almost 12 percent ahead of 2019’s figure at $6.98 billion.

The number of homes available on the market still hovers at near all-time lows with 1.74 months of inventory in August. This figure is down over 40 percent for the third consecutive month and down almost 48 percent over August 2019.

“Realtors continue to assist Kentuckians with, arguably, the most important investment of their lives,” said Lester T. Sanders, President of Kentucky Realtors. “Whether COVID-19 and related circumstances has changed their situation, or whether record low-interest rates have inspired a decision, Realtors are there when we needed to help facilitate smooth and successful transactions.”

Distressed sales (foreclosures or short sales) were down almost 80 percent over August of 2019. This amounted to only 21 units as programs seem to be helping homeowners to remain in their property.

Kentucky Realtors