Keeneland to advance philanthropic mission during Fall Meet; to raise funds for worthy causes















True to its mission, Keeneland will support and raise funds for a number of worthy causes in the Central Kentucky community and the Thoroughbred industry during the 2020 Fall Meet, which opened Friday and runs through Oct. 24. The 17-day season will be closed to the public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this Fall Meet will certainly feel different, Keeneland’s steadfast commitment to supporting our community and our industry remains unchanged,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We are excited to use the season to amplify the good works of our community and industry partners and also raise much-needed funds for worthwhile causes.”

Nourish Lexington is Fall Meet’s featured charity

Keeneland is making it easy for fans no matter their location to watch and wager on the Fall Meet with Keeneland at Home Presented by UK HealthCare and Official Keeneland Watch Parties in Partnership with VisitLEX and the Bluegrass Hospitality Association. Keeneland at Home fans and Keeneland Watch Party attendees will have the opportunity to support Nourish Lexington, Keeneland’s featured Fall Meet charity.

Launched in April, Nourish Lexington uses the talents and resources of food service and hospitality employees displaced by the pandemic to provide nutritious meals for community members in need.

“We’ve been so grateful to have had the support and the opportunity to provide over 150,000 scratch-made, nutritious meals to Lexington’s vulnerable citizens throughout this crisis,” said Becca Self, Executive Director of FoodChain and founding partner of Nourish Lexington. “And yet, as the pandemic rages on, colder weather approaches and many social safety nets including our schools remain shuttered, the need has never been greater. We’re so honored to be a part of the Nourish Lexington team to creatively combat the challenge of wholesome food access while bolstering the local food economy and engaging the area’s food professionals. There really is more sustenance when we come together at the table.”

Click here to learn more about Nourish Lexington and donate to the effort.

Promotional partnerships have philanthropic connections

Make-A-Wish Foundation/Make-A-Wish Day (Thursday, Oct. 8): This marks the 13th year that local Thoroughbred farms and organizations have joined Keeneland to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This year, Keeneland and TVG along with Airdrie Stud, Ashford Stud, Flaxman Holdings, Gainesway, Godolphin, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Lane’s End Farm, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and Spendthrift Farm will celebrate these deserving children on Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. The race-day telecast will pay tribute to the late John Greely, beloved horseman, founder of Wintergreen Stallion Station and the driving force behind Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Keeneland will make a $10,000 donation to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and challenge a match from the public. Fans may donate to Make-a-Wish Day at Keeneland by visiting Keeneland.com/makeawish.

Heroes Day at Home in partnership with UPS and City Barbeque (Sunday, Oct. 18): Keeneland, UPS and City Barbeque will honor deserving heroes in our community, including front-line health care workers, first responders, members of the military, teachers and others with Heroes Day at Home. Keeneland fans are asked to nominate deserving community heroes by telling their story at Keeneland.com/heroesday between Oct. 1-9. Three community heroes will receive a Keeneland Heroes Day at Home Tailgate for 10, a $1,000 VISA gift card and City Barbeque for a year.

College Scholarship Day at Home (Friday, Oct. 23): Keeneland’s popular College Scholarship Day will go digital during the Fall Meet, awarding more than $30,000 in scholarships and dozens of prizes to students in partnership with the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Coca-Cola. Click here to register. Registration continues through Thursday, Oct. 22.

Fall Meet sponsors pursue philanthropy

Juddmonte Farms and the Kentucky Equine Management Internship (KEMI) program: Juddmonte, sponsor of the Juddmonte Spinster (G1) on Sunday, Oct. 4, and Keeneland are making a combined donation of $10,000 to the KEMI program, which provides hands-on internship opportunities for college students who are interested in careers in the horse industry. Many of the nearly 1,000 graduates of the KEMI program have found rewarding careers in diverse areas of the industry. Visit www.kemi.org for more information.

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!

Kentucky Utilities and God’s Pantry: Keeneland sponsor Kentucky Utilities has challenged Keeneland fans with a matching campaign to support God’s Pantry and Nourish Lexington with a $7,500 commitment. Keeneland fans may donate to the matching campaign by clicking here.

Nourish the Backstretch: With the help of its corporate partners, Keeneland will say thank you to the hardworking community in the barn area of Keeneland every Wednesday and Sunday of the Fall Meet with Nourish the Backstretch, an extension of Nourish Lexington. Participating partners include Anthem, Buffalo Trace, Claiborne Farm, Darley, Dixiana, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Juddmonte Farms, Lexus of Lexington, Pin Oak Stud, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, Shadwell Farm, Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, TVG and UK HealthCare.

The MAP Foundation/Woodhill Community Center: Keeneland and Lexus of Lexington, sponsor of the $200,000 Lexus Raven Run (G2) on Saturday, Oct. 17, will make a combined commitment of $5,000 to The MAP Foundation/Woodhill Community Center. Lexington Leadership Foundation (LLF) and The MAP Foundation have partnered to provide the children, teens and families involved in LLF’s Urban Impact Initiative and throughout the Lexington community a place where they can realize their potential to grow, succeed and lead. In May 2018, the Woodhill Community Center opened to provide a permanent location and an opportunity to expand resources in academics, arts and athletics.

From Keeneland