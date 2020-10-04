Highlands overwhelms Conner in Class 5A showdown; Simon Kenton falls in OT at Russell

NKyTribune staff
The memory of two losses against Conner in 2019 provided plenty of motivation for Highlands on Saturday night during a Class 5A showdown in Hebron.
When it ended, the Bluebirds had avenged those two defeats with a convincing 36-0 victory over the host Cougars. Highlands entered the district game ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A state poll, while Conner was rated No. 9.
Highlands sophomore quarterback Charlie Noon passed for 169 yards and added another 90 yards on the ground to ignite the victory. Highlands gained 330 total yards and completely dominated the line of scrimmage.
Dominic Robinson rushed for a touchdown and returned a punt for another score as Highlands evened its record to 2-2. The Bluebirds allowed just 76 yards on the ground and held Conner quarterback Alex Castrucci to 80 yards on 9-for-21 passing.
A year ago, Conner defeated Highlands twice — a 20-17 win at Fort Thomas, and then a 38-28 triumph in Hebron during the Class 5A playoffs.
PIONEERS LOSE IN OVERTIME: After forcing overtime with a touchdown in the final seconds, Simon Kenton appeared to have gained the momentum during Friday night’s showdown at unbeaten Russell.
The Pioneers then took a 31-24 lead when Jayden Lawson ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the extra session. But Russell answered and demonstrated why it is undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A state poll.
After Nathan Conley responded with a 5-yard touchdown run, Russell decided to go for the win instead of tying the game with an extra point. The Red Devils converted as quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk’s two-point conversion pass to Ethan Oborne gave Russell a 32-31 victory.
Russell finished with 376 yards of total offense and improved to 4-0, its best start since winning its first seven games during the 2007 season.
Lawson rushed for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Simon Kenton, which fell to 2-2. Pioneer quarterback Chase Crone, who threw a touchdown pass to Trey Little with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 24-24, was 15-for-31 for 107 yards.
It marked the second straight Friday that Simon Kenton lost to an unbeaten opponent. A week ago, defending Class 4A state champion Johnson Central posted a 47-17 win over the Pioneers. The Golden Eagles improved to 3-0 on Friday night with a 49-6 win over Clay County.
NEWPORT COASTS PAST BELLEVUE: Ethan Jefferson tossed five touchdown passes as Newport posted a 51-20 win at Bellevue. Jefferson connected with Kaleb Thompson on three scoring passes for the Wildcats, who built a 38-7 halftime lead and coasted past the Tigers.
Newport (2-2) finished with 351 yards of total offense, including 122 yards on the ground from Mykell Martin. Jefferson threw for 181 yards on 12-for-22 passing. Alex Greene hauled in two touchdown catches and finished with 115 receiving yards.
Colton Hissong accounted for two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) for Bellevue, which dropped to 0-4. Hissong passed for 77 yards and added 61 yards on the ground for the Tigers, who lost to Newport for the third straight year.
HOWLETT SHINES IN DEFEAT: Scott quarterback Gus Howlett threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns on Friday, but the Eagles (0-3) allowed more than 450 total yards to Harrison County in a 42-34 loss.
Howlett’s favorite target was Cameron Patterson, who hauled in 10 receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
For Harrison County, LaDarius Conner rushed for 162 yards and teammate Devin Lewis added 107 yards on the ground. The Thorobreds (2-2) totaled 399 yards rushing and attempted just four passes.
DAYTON REMAINS PERFECT: Dayton improved to 4-0 with a 38-6 win at Trimble County on Friday night. The Greendevils are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1996. Dayton plays at rival Bellevue on Friday night.
(Information compiled from staff reports)