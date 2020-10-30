Highlands cross country runner wins second Class 2A state championship in three years















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Highlands senior Maggie Schroeder won the Class 2A girls state cross country meet for the second time in the last three years on Friday at Bourbon County.

Schroeder completed the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 16 seconds with the next finisher coming in 36 seconds behind her. She also won the Class 2A state meet as a sophomore in 2018.

The last Northern Kentucky girl who won two individual state titles in cross country was Jenna Siemer of St. Henry in 2003 and 2004.

Schroeder closed the book on an impressive history of success in the state cross country meet. After finishing seventh as a seventh-grader in 2015, she placed fifth, second, first, 10th and first over the last five years.

Christian Academy of Louisville won the Class 2A girls team title with 97 points, followed by Highlands with 112. Scott placed third with 125 points after winning the state meet the last two years.

The list of top 10 finishers included Scott teammates Maddie Strong (fourth) and Dyllan Hasler (ninth).

North Hardin won the Class 2A boys state meet with 78 points and Highlands placed fifth with 174. The winning runner was Thomas Nelson junior Lane Hoyes in 16:21.

The top local finishers in the boys meet were Scott sophomore Bryson Lindloff (19th) and Highlands senior Peter Laskey (21st).

The Class 1A and Class 3A state cross country meets will be run Saturday at Bourbon County. Starting times are 10:30 a.m. for Class 1A boys, 11:30 a.m. for Class 1A girls, 3:30 p.m. for Class 3A boys and 4:30 p.m. for Class 3A girls.