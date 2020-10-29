Heated three-critter race for Cave Town mayor at Cincinnati Museum Center; cast your vote now















The upcoming election has turned in to a hissing match between the mayoral candidates.

Literally.

Decorum has been cast aside and the claws have really came out. One candidate has called the other a lizard. That candidate, in turn, has been called a cockroach. Meanwhile, the third party candidate seems to be sticking with the motto that slow and steady wins the race.

We’re talking, of course, about Cincinnati Museum Center’s Cave Town Election. Three candidates are squaring off for the title of Mayor, each with a platform they promise will enrich children’s lives and improve the museum. CMC needs you to elect the winner and the best part is there’s no minimum voting age. The polls will be open Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

The Cave Town Election is a three-critter race.

• Shelly, Box Turtle Party – Shelly wants to keep things wild and is asking humans to enjoy nature but leave wild animals alone where they’re found. She’s promising to bring new early childhood programming to CMC.

• Hugo, Madagascar Hissing Cockroach Party – Hugo promises to promote easy ways you can help protect the habitats of local species. A vote for Hugo is a vote for new ways to earn Nature’s Trading Post points from home.

• Leonardo, Wall Lizard Party – Leo is a great example of what not to bring home from vacation and believes in the importance of education on invasive species. Vote for Leo and he’ll debut a new, fossil-inspired stage demonstration.

If you’re not sure which candidate deserves your vote you have a chance to meet them and their other animal friends every Thursday-Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Museum of Natural History & Science.

Voting is simple. Visit CMC between today and Nov. 2 and cast your vote by scanning the QR code for your candidate of choice on the Cave plaza.

If you can’t vote in person, CMC is allowing social media voting with no excuse necessary. Simply hop over to CMC’s Facebook page and cast your vote in the Cave Town Election poll.

Once you’ve cast your ballot in the Cave Town Election, be sure to show up on Nov. 3 for Election Day to make sure your vote is counted and your voice is heard on a local, state and national level.

Cincinnati Museum Center