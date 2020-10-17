Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; ‘We must follow our values,’ protect others















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 85,506 cases and 1,300 deaths. There were 189 newly reported cases from children up through age 18, of which 36 were 5 and under. The youngest was only 7 days old.

Boone County and Kenton County each reported 21 cases, while Campbell County reported 14.

“Another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex,” Beshear said. “We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive. We will be testing the entire facility, and we will be using the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there.”

“My faith tells me I have to treat my neighbor as myself, and that means I have to protect my neighbor, whether I know them or not,” Beshear added. “My rights stop where they could be harmed. Let’s do the right thing and let’s follow our values.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 77-year-old woman from Adair County; a 51-year-old man from Bullitt County; and two women, ages 86 and 94, from Madison County.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,773,349 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.70 percent, and at least 17,018 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” said Beshear. “We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”

He also shared that he, the First Lady, and their children, Will and Lila, are all still feeling great. They continue to test negative for COVID-19 and have been keeping a positive attitude about their quarantine, enjoying the extra time with each other and their dog, Winnie.

“We are going to continue quarantining, as asked by the Department for Public Health because that’s what everybody else is asked to do in this same situation,” said Beshear. “We want to set a good example.”

The member of the Governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well.