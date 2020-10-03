Beshear reports 1,039 new cases, 6 deaths, says this is ‘getting dangerous’; wear masks, everyone















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 70,727 cases and 1,107 deaths. One hundred fifty-one of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which 33 were age 5 and under. The youngest was only 5 days old.

Boone County reported 17 cases, Kenton County 13 and Campbell County six.

“The escalation here in Kentucky continues to get worse and we have to wear masks – all of us,” said Beshear. “This week is going to shatter last week’s record for number of cases. We have to do better.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County; a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old man from McCreary County; a 72-year-old man from Menifee County; a 60-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.

“Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.” (EDITOR’S NOTE: The White House announced Friday that the President was being moved to Walter Reed military hospital.)

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

Beshear urged people to look over and take to heart updated guidance on 10 Steps to Fight COVID-19.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,507,046 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.30 percent, and at least 12,041 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

