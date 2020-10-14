GoTeachKY names 32 teacher ambassadors for 2021; three Northern Kentucky educators selected















The mission of GoTeachKY, an initiative of the Kentucky Department of Education, is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators.

GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the United States.

Ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants across the state who answered the call for teachers interested in supporting the initiative and helping promote the teaching profession. They have three goals:

•Communicate with and inspire students in high school and college to consider teaching as a career.

•Communicate with potential and current teachers to positively capture the rewards and opportunities associated with a career in teaching.

•Support and promote the central focus areas, programs and organizations of GoTeachKY, such as Educators Rising and the Teaching and Learning career pathway.

The group will include the Kentucky Teacher of the Year, who will be named on Oct. 22.

The 2021 GoTeachKY ambassadors are:

•Dee Anna Albright, Carter County Public Schools, Heritage Elementary School (Reading Recovery)

•Corey Bauer, Knox County Public Schools, G.R. Hampton Elementary School (math)

•Amanda Bell, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools, Arnett Elementary School (special education)

•Bruce Blanton, Shelby County Public Schools, Shelby County High School (special education)

•Tanner Chaney, Laurel County Public Schools, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School (math, intermediate)

•Robert Collins, Greenup County Public Schools, Greenup County High School (English language arts)

•Kari Cornett, Teach for America Appalachia (professional organization)

•Jennifer Emberton, Allen County Public Schools, Allen County-Scottsville High School (library media)

•Richard S. Fowler, Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Innovation Middle School (social studies)

•Lisa Michelle Hanson, Scott County Public Schools, Garth Elementary School (core content, intermediate)

•Virginia “Jenny” Hudson, Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Middle School (English language arts)

•Amie Huff, Fulton Independent Schools, Fulton Independent High School (family and consumer sciences)

•Miles Raymond Johnson, Jessamine County Public Schools, Warner Elementary School (art)

•Amanda Klare, Beechwood Independent Schools, Beechwood Elementary School (literacy)

•Charlene Martin, Paintsville Independent Schools, Paintsville High School (English language arts)

•Theresa McDavid-Dobbins, Boyd County Public Schools, Boyd County Virtual Academy (core content, intermediate)

•Christine Meisberger, Scott County Public Schools, Scott County Middle School (social studies)

•Samuel Joel Northern, Simpson County Public Schools, Simpson Elementary School (library media)

•Lyndsay Nottingham, Clark County Public Schools, Robert D. Campbell and Henry E. Baker Intermediate School (ESL)

•Alfonso De Torres Núñez, Jefferson County Public Schools, Bloom Elementary School (world languages)

•Amanda Nutt, Caverna Independent Schools, Caverna High School (math)

•Emaleigh Osborn, Martin County Public Schools, Martin County High School (science)

•Noraa Ransey, Calloway County Public Schools, North Calloway Elementary School (core content)

•Alissa Riley, Christian County Public Schools, Pembroke Elementary School (core content)

•Susan Romej Hellard, Franklin County Public Schools, Elkhorn Middle School (English language arts)

•Jennifer Scarbrough, Owensboro Public Schools, Seven Hills Preschool

•Joshua Scherrer, Daviess County Public Schools, Heritage Park High School (social studies)

•Nikki Sims, Owensboro Public Schools, Seven Hills Preschool (preschool and special education)

•Allison Stacy, Kenton County Public Schools, Turkeyfoot Middle School (world languages)

•Stacey Treece, McCracken County Public Schools, Concord Elementary School (school counselor)

•Amanda White, Mason County Public Schools, Charles Straub School (core content, primary)

•2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year (to be named Oct. 22)

Ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position in a Kentucky public school and have at least four years of experience as a teacher, principal or other certified school staff member.

Each ambassador has a unique story that brought them into the teaching profession and their stories will be featured on social media as examples of the different pathways available to future educators. Ambassadors also will represent GoTeachKY at career fairs and other speaking engagements.

From GoTeachKY