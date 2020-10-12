Georgetown (Ky.) favored in Mid-South Conference preseason basketball poll; Thomas More voted third















Georgetown (Ky.) has been tabbed the favorite to win the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference men’s basketball regular-season title, according to the league coaches.

The Tigers earned a total of 118 points and nine of the 12 first-place votes. Georgetown captured both the Mid-South Conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2019-20, finishing with an overall record of 30-2.

Georgetown features Scott High School graduate Jake Ohmer, who averaged 16.9 points per game last season. Ohmer made 72 shots from 3-point range and converted 78 percent of his free throws.

Cumberlands (Ky.) is picked to finish second with 105 points in the poll. Last season, the Patriots posted a 24-8 overall record and were 12-4 in Mid-South Conference play.

Thomas More is picked third after receiving after receiving 100 points and two first-place votes. The Saints posted a 26-7 overall record and were 11-5 in league play last season, reaching the championship game of the Mid-South Conference Tournament.

Thomas More returns 6-foot-5 sophomore Reid Jolly, who was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year last season. Jolly, a Campbell County High School graduate, averaged 14.9 points per game in 2019-20.

Shawnee State is slotted fourth with 94 points and the final first-place vote. The Bears were 21-11 overall and 9-7 in the MSC a season ago.

Campbellsville (Ky.) and Pikeville tied for fifth in the poll with 70 points, Life (Ga.) is seventh with 62 points, Lindsey Wilson is eighth with 46 points and Cumberland (Tenn.) is ninth with 37.

MSC newcomers Bethel (Tenn.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Martin Methodist (Tenn.) round out the preseason poll.

Thomas More begins the season Oct. 30 by hosting Taylor (Ind.) at the Connor Convocation Center. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

(Information compiled from the Mid-South Conference, Thomas More and staff reports)