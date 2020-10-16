Gateway, Kenton County Public Library renew partnership; offers benefits to students, faculty, staff















Gateway Community & Technical College and Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) reaffirmed their memorandum of agreement, continuing an educational partnership which benefits Gateway students, faculty and staff, and allows both entities to better serve the Northern Kentucky community.

This agreement, originally established in 2012, provides Gateway students, faculty, and staff with KCPL resources which enhance academic support and increase opportunity for student success.

“Our partnership with KCPL not only helps Gateway students it signifies a commitment to education attainment in our region,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “I’d like to personally thank the KCPL for their commitment to helping our students achieve a better life.”

Through this agreement, students, faculty, and staff have access to all resources at the libraries in Covington, Erlanger, and Independence by obtaining a Kenton County library card, even if they are not Kenton County residents.

“The KCPL and Gateway have enjoyed a constructive and beneficial partnership for many years,” said Dave Schroeder, Library Executive Director. “Our ability to collaborate strengthens the mission of both the Library and College and reduces duplication of services. The Library is proud to work with the entire Gateway Community in making Northern Kentucky a better place to live, work and play.”

The many mutual benefits of this partnership include:

-Collaboration by Gateway and Kenton County library staff in providing use of library resource and database instruction to students and staff

-Access to a large collection of databases at Kenton County libraries

-Teacher cards, allowing Gateway faculty to check out larger quantities of resources to use for instruction

-Reserve shelves at Kenton County libraries where Gateway faculty may hold resources for students to access

-Collection of library usage data to better serve the community needs

-Shared facility space for programming, instruction, and meetings

-Gateway internships at Kenton County libraries.

Both Gateway and the KCPL share a common mission to enhance the quality of life and community in Northern Kentucky through access to information and education.

Gateway Community & Technical College