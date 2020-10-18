Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky’s new Coalition for Healthy Children issues call for new members















The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children, created to advocate for school-based policies and programs to improve the health of the state’s children and their families, has launched a membership drive. There is no cost for organizations to join the coalition, which works collaboratively on policies and programs in the school setting – just a commitment to support its vision.

“Ensuring that today’s children and youth can achieve their best health – physically, emotionally and socially – is essential for our Commonwealth’s future and long-term health,” said Ben Chandler, president/CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the coalition’s backbone organization.

“The Coalition is bringing together a variety of organizations working on diverse issues that affect children to collectively promote health in the school setting,” said Chandler, who also chairs the coalition. “We know that many health issues begin during childhood and early youth, so we will be promoting the policies, programs and practices that are proven to help children thrive.”

The Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Children is managed by a steering committee of representatives from 25 organizations, who will determine its policy agenda. Coalition members participate in full Coalition meetings, share the coalition’s messaging and materials, and help mobilize their members around the coalition’s policy agenda.

Interested organizations may visit the Coalition’s website to learn more.

From Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky