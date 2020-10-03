Fort Mitchell Public Works employee Chris Feighery called to active duty in National Guard















Fort Mitchell Public Works employee Chris Feighery of Burlington has been called to serve on National Guard active duty beginning in October.

A member of the National Guard for 18 years, this will be Feighery’s third deployment; the last time was more than eight years ago.

“We are proud to have one of our own serve our nation during a time of need and want Chris to know we at the city will be here for his family during and after his deployment,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Feighery has worked at the City of Fort Mitchell’s Public Works Department for the past three years and looks forward to returning to his job and co-workers when his National Guard service is complete.

“I am honored to do a good thing for our country and I’m thankful for the support the city has given my family and me,” said Feighery. “I don’t think I could ask for a better place to work.”

A husband and father of two sons, Feighery serves as a sergeant first class in the National Guard. He will deploy to service in October.

From City of Fort Mitchell