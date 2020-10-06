Former Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Ron Becker dies at age 81; served in Fire Department for 65 years















Ron Becker truly loved serving on the Fort Mitchell Fire Department. He was a lifelong member. You could say it was in his blood.

Becker, of Fort Mitchell, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Oct. 4). He was 81.

“Today we lower our flag to honor one of the most dedicated people to ever volunteer and serve our city and our fire department,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Becker joined the South Fort Mitchell Fire Department as a volunteer in 1955 (Fort Mitchell and South Fort Mitchell merged in 1966). He was the fifth Fort Mitchell Fire Chief (1974-1976) and Co-founder of the Fort Mitchell Volunteer Life Squad (1979) where he also served as its Chief (1980).

Other positions Becker held include Lieutenant (1963), Chief Engineer (1970), and Captain (1988). He officially retired in 2018, but remained active up until 2020.

“Ron Becker served the Fort Mitchell Fire Department for sixty-five years of dedicated community service and was a founding member of the Fort Mitchell Life Squad. Ron was also dedicated to preserving the history of our department to ensure current and future members would know the history of our organization and was always willing to share his knowledge with everyone,” said Fire Chief Adam Fuller.

Becker was President of the Kenton and Boone Counties Firefighters Association (1971). He was a member of the Airport Fire Department from 1975-1995. He was voted by his peers as a Lifetime Member of the Fort Mitchell Fire Department in 1981. He became a Lifetime Member of the Kentucky Firefighters Association in 2002. Becker was also inducted into the Fort Mitchell Wall of Honor in 2002.

Generations of the Becker family include his father (Ray/”Pappy”) who was Fire Chief from 1956-1970; his brother (Tom) who was Lieutenant and Marshal, serving from 1956-1996; and his son (Doug) a volunteer firefighter since 1979 who was promoted to Lieutenant (1995) and Captain (1998) which he currently serves.

“He was a friend whom I have known for over 70 years. He was one of the longest-serving volunteers and was one of the founding members of the fire department,” said former Mayor and City Administrator Bill Goetz. “He loved his city and it showed by his commitment of over 60 years of active service.”

Visitation will take place Thursday (Oct. 8) from 4-7 p.m. at Middendorf Funeral Home in Fort Wright. Mass will be Friday (Oct. 9) at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell followed by burial at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.

For more information, please contact the city at (859) 331-1212.

City of Fort Mitchell