Fidelity continues to hire — sustained client growth propels thousands of new jobs















Fidelity Investments, a diversified financial services firm committed to strengthening and securing its clients’ financial well-being, continues to hire new employees to stay ahead of unprecedented customer growth and engagement.

Recent market volatility and an increasingly complex economic environment has driven millions of new and existing customers to open accounts, increase trading activity and contribute additional savings, resulting in an overall need for increased financial support and guidance. This continued growth and engagement is accelerating Fidelity’s investment in the future of the company, including a 15 percent increase in the number of client-facing associates in 2020.

“We continue to see very strong growth, both in new accounts to Fidelity as well as deeper engagement from our existing client base,” said Kathleen Murphy, president of Personal Investing, Fidelity Investments. “As part of our steadfast mission to serve our clients, we continue to expand our number of associates and invest in the long-term development of our people so that we’re well-positioned to deliver the best customer experience possible – both now and in the future.”

Fidelity is seeking approximately 4,000 new client-facing positions across its U.S. locations over the next six months, including financial advisors, licensed representatives, and customer service representatives. Half of these positions are expected to be filled by year-end.

Beyond customer-facing, Fidelity continues to hire thousands across many other roles, including in technology and operations. As Fidelity fills these new positions, the company will also be actively recruiting 1,000 college and university students for its 2021 summer internship program and 500 2021 graduates to participate in select post-graduate training programs.

Fidelity remains committed to evolving with the needs of its clients and employees. The company is enhancing its recruitment practices to continue to build a workforce that better reflects the diversity of its current and future customers, including expanding recruitment channels to reach new talent, applying machine learning and natural language processing to candidate screening and continuing to increase the diversity of candidates for open positions.

In addition, Fidelity has improved its onboarding and assimilation processes during these challenging times, resulting in increased new hire sentiment. While some roles require financial services experience, Fidelity’s priority is to hire individuals who share the company’s passion for premier customer service.

“Fidelity is committed to doing everything we can to evolve the support of our clients and our people as their needs evolve over the course of the pandemic,” said Bill Ackerman, head of Human Resources, Fidelity Investments. “Fidelity has continued to act on associate needs by providing benefits enhancements to help them navigate these challenging times, including a working caregiver subsidy, access to expert elder- and child-care coordinators, more flexible work options, matching gifts to different causes, and a work-from-home expense allowance.

“We’ve also innovated several pre-hire, onboarding, and new associate assimilation processes so that new hires have a great experience starting on their very first day. Overall sentiment from our employees is high, and we’re focused on keeping it that way.”

While economic uncertainty and market volatility could continue to stress the financial system, Fidelity remains strong and stable with a wide range of investment products and services to help meet customer needs at every life stage. Fidelity Investments’ financial strength comes from its scale and combination of market-leading businesses that serve different markets with different solutions – asset management, brokerage, and administrative solutions serving personal, workplace, intermediary, and institutional markets.

