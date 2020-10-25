Duke Energy Foundation awards grants to 18 NKY, Ohio recipients for environmental projects in region















The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded more than $200,000 in grants to 18 Ohio and Northern Kentucky recipients that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs in the region.

“These grants provide much-needed support to programs and organizations that are protecting the natural resources that our communities depend on,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We value our community partners knowing that our contribution is helping ensure these treasures will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

One recipient, the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is receiving a grant for $30,000 to be used to retrofit an existing off-channel wetland to provide water quality treatment and fish and wildlife habitat along the East Fork Little Miami River.

“We are grateful for the support of Duke Energy to protect and restore wetlands as a means to realize healthy watersheds,” said John McManus, district administrator for Clermont SWCD. “With Duke Energy’s partnership, generosity and genuine desire to make a positive impact on conservation in Ohio, we can bring about sustainable change for future generations.”

Kentucky Grant Recipients, Programs and Awards:



Boone County Conservation District – Forest Health Assessment Project, $5,000



Boone County Fiscal Court – Program to improve awareness about natural resources in the fast-growing community, $10,000



Thomas More University – Support Ohio River Biology Field Station for water quality studies, $10,000



Ohio Grant Recipients, Programs and Awards:



Deerfield Township – Restoration of habitat at Kingswood Park, $5,000



Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – Create conservation station at Camp Whip Poor Will, $10,000



Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District – Support urban reforestation initiative at Cooper Creek, $27,249



MetroParks of Butler County – Wetland habitat restoration project at Elk Creek Metro Park, $5,000



Mill Creek Alliance – Training and experience for Blue Team members to assist in future job placement, $10,000



Ohio River Foundation – Interactive website development to assist work on invasive species and removal work at area parks, $5,000



Stepping Stones – Create accessible camping and nature garden at Lake Allyn in Batavia Township for individuals with developmental disabilities, $25,000



Boy Scouts of America – Dan Beard Council – Support ecology and conservation programs for learning purposes, $5,000



Cincinnati Park Foundation – Remove invasive botanical species from Cincinnati neighborhood parks, $15,000



City of Fairfield – Reforestation project in area, $5,000



City of Monroe – Install rain garden to help control damaging stormwater runoff onto

properties adjacent to the park, $5,000



Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati – Training for Treeforestation Ambassadors, $5,000



Clermont SWCD – Retrofit wetland to provide water quality treatment at East Fork Little

Miami River, $30,000



Taking Root – Provide 240 trees for residents to plant as part of the Energy Saving Trees Program, $5,000



Great Parks Forever – Finalizing the design of the Sharon Lake Improvement Project, $20,000



The Duke Energy Foundation has provided $2 million in grants to local communities in Ohio and Kentucky in 2020. It provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.

