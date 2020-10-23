Dixie Heights faces Campbell County in Class 6A district battle; Holmes seeks fourth straight win

NKyTribune staff
Dixie Heights plays host to Campbell County at 7 p.m. Friday in a key Class 6A district game.
Campbell County is 2-4 after dropping a 41-34 decision at home last week against Simon Kenton. Quarterback Justin Little passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns in that loss. Little has passed for 615 yards and added 174 yards on the ground this season.
Eric Davie hauled in seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown for Campbell County in the loss to Simon Kenton.
Dixie Heights is 3-3 following a 44-14 loss at Ryle last week. That setback snapped a three-game winning streak for the Colonels, who were unable to overcome three scoring passes by Ryle quarterback Bradyn Lyons.
Junior wide receiver Devin Holbert of Dixie Heights leads Northern Kentucky with 37 receptions for 587 yards and three touchdowns. Colonels quarterback Logan Landers has passed for 1,097 yards and five scores this season.
A year ago, Dixie Heights posted a 38-14 win at Campbell County.
SCOTT MEETS HOLMES IN CLASS 4A BATTLE: Scott visits Holmes on Friday night for a Class 4A district battle. The Eagles collected their first win of the season last week, holding on for a 27-26 triumph over Boyd County.
Scott quarterback Gus Howlett threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns to ignite the win over Boyd County. Howlett leads Northern Kentucky in passing with 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Cameron Patterson finished with eight receptions and two touchdowns for Scott, which is 1-4 overall. Bennie Hill added 96 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Holmes is 4-2 after defeating Harrison County, 30-14, last week in Cynthiana. Tayquan Calloway rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Holmes, which has won three straight games.
Mike Hall returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ win over Harrison County.
DAYTON VISITS LUDLOW: Ludlow (2-4) plays host to Dayton (5-1) in a Class 1A district showdown Friday night. A year ago, the Panthers outlasted the Greendevils in an offensive shootout by a 54-46 score at Dayton.
In that Ludlow victory a year ago, Ian Vallandingham rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns. He also passed for 101 yards and a pair of scores.
Dayton is looking to bounce back from a 34-6 loss to Newport Central Catholic. The Greendevils — off to the best start in program history going into that game — fell behind 20-0 and were unable to rally against the unbeaten Thoroughbreds.
NEWCATH REMAINS PERFECT: Newport Central Catholic improved to 6-0 with a 42-7 win over Bellevue on Thursday night at Newport Stadium. The Thoroughbreds finished 3-0 in district play, having already defeated Ludlow (59-21) and Dayton (34-6) earlier this season.
NewCath is ranked No. 3 in this week’s Kentucky Associated Press Class 1A state poll. Paintsville (5-0) is ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by defending state champion Pikeville (5-1) and NewCath.