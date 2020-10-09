Dixie Heights breaks long losing streak against Simon Kenton with victory in Class 6A district game

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
A balanced offensive performance and three takeaways by the defensive unit carried Dixie Heights to a 28-14 win over visiting Simon Kenton on Thursday in the first Class 6A district game for both teams.
It was the third straight win for Colonels (3-2) and they snapped a six-game losing streak against Simon Kenton (2-3) that began five years ago.
Dixie Heights finished with 202 yards rushing and 181 yards passing for a 383 total. Simon Kenton netted 342 yards, but three pass interceptions clouded the Pioneers’ offensive effort.
Junior quarterback Logan Landers had another big game for the Colonels. In addition to completing 12 of 18 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown, he rushed for 55 yards and one TD.
The game’s leading rusher was Simon Kenton sophomore Jayden Lawson with 25 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown. Dixie Heights junior Pierce Rohlman picked up 108 yards on 28 carries and scored twice.
Simon Kenton sophomore quarterback Chase Crone had 103 yards rushing and 77 yards passing, but he had three passes picked off with two of the interceptions coming late in the fourth quarter.
Dixie Heights opened up a 14-0 lead in the second quarter by taking advantage of good field position on scoring drives covering 58 and 32 yards.
After a quarterback sack on fourth down forced Simon Kenton to turn the ball over on downs, the Colonels covered 58 yards on eight running plays, including a 1-yard burst into the end zone by Rohlman.
Late in the second quarter, Simon Kenton had to punt from the end zone and Dixie Heights took possession on the 32.
Eight plays later, Rohlman scored on a 2-yard run and Jake Silvers kicked the extra point to give the Colonels a 14-0 lead with 1:36 remaining in the half.
Simon Kenton’s hurry-up offense moved the ball down the field as the time ticked away. But an offensive pass interference penalty sidetracked the Pioneers’ drive and the first half ended with Dixie Heights defensive back Simon Sharp intercepting a pass in the end zone.
The Pioneers resumed their fast-paced, no-huddle offense in the third quarter and scored on two of their first three possessions to tie the score at 14-14.
Crone finished the first possession with a 6-yard touchdown run and Lawson completed the second one with a 9-yard carry across the goal line. Nick Seger converted both point-after kicks.
Dixie Heights regained the lead with a nine-play touchdown drive that was nearly ruined by a holding penalty. The flag moved the ball from the 12 to the 26-yard line, but the Colonels scored on a 26-yard fade pass from Landers to junior wide receiver Devin Holbert in the end zone.
A pass interception by Dixie Heights senior Austin O’Brien near midfield set up the Colonels’ final touchdown. After Landers threw a 48-yard pass play to Holbert, the quarterback scored on a 2-yard keeper.
Dixie Heights sealed the victory when O’Brien got his second interception with a little over two minutes remaining and the offense was able to run out the clock.
SIMON KENTON 0 0 14 0 – 14
DIXIE HEIGHTS 0 14 0 14 – 28
DH – Rohlman 1 run (Silvers kick)
DH – Rohlman 2 run (Silvers kick)
SK – Crone 6 run (Seger kick)
SK – Lawson 9 run (Seger kick)
DH – Holbert 26 pass from Landers (Silvers kick)
DH – Landers 2 run (Silvers kick)
RECORDS: Dixie Heights 3-2, Simon Kenton 2-3.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Holy Cross at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Dayton at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Holmes at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.
Conner at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.
Boone County at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Newport at Lloyd, 7 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic at Ludlow, 7 p.m.
Walton-Verona at Owen County, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell County at Ryle, 7 p.m.
Scott at West Jessamine, 7 p.m.
Bracken County at Brossart, 7:30 p.m.