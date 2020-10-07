Devou Good Foundation donates 1,000 new bike racks, five repair stations to City of Cincinnati















The Devou Good Foundation of Northern Kentucky has donated 1,000 new bike racks and five repair stations to the City of Cincinnati. The donation significantly increases the number of racks and bike parking across Cincinnati.

“Until now, cyclists have gotten used to locking their bikes up to whatever they can find,” said Wade Johnston, Director of Tri-State Trails, an alliance of community advocates advancing a vision to connect and expand our region’s trail and bikeway network. “Thanks to the Devou Good Foundation, our region is setting a new standard that you can expect to find secure bike parking at your destination in the urban core.”

Through this donation, the Devou Good Foundation sought to encourage and facilitate bicycling as a viable means of transportation throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, lending to them to place bicycle racks near many local businesses and other activity centers throughout the region.

“In these times of COVID-19, we’re seeing a growing desire from people here in Cincinnati to be outside and riding bikes,” said Derek Bauman, founder of Vision Zero, a strategy adopted by Cincinnati to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. “This generous donation from the Devou Good Foundation will go a long way toward supporting bike infrastructure in our city and helping provide easier access to a safe and healthy alternative to car trips.”

The 1,000 Cincinnati racks will add to the Devou Good’s commitment to providing easy access to bicycling as a commute and recreation option. Through this initiative, in 2019 the foundation donated 600 bike racks in Covington and Newport in addition to providing two bike repair stations; one located at the Covington Branch of the Kenton County Public Library and the other located at the foot of the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

The public is encouraged to submit requests for a bike rack in their neighborhood through local community councils and by completing a brief survey at https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/bikes/contact-us/request-bike-parking/.

