CVG to co-host top aviation executives for Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit















Cincinnati will host top aviation executives for one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the 25th annual Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit (IAFS), Oct. 11-13.

Representatives from airports, airlines, financial institutions, manufacturers, suppliers, and mass media, will gather to discuss emerging changes and forecasting that will affect all areas of aviation at a hybrid virtual and in-person event hosted at the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati.

With the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever for aviation leaders to come together to chart the path to the future. The IAFS will deliver insight, information, data, and perspectives from the decision makers of the industry.

The group of speakers includes:

Airlines

Airlines Confidential, Seth Kaplan & Ben Baldanza, Co-Hosts

Allegiant, Gregory Anderson, EVP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

American Airlines, Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer

Atlas Air, John Dietrich, President & CEO Virtual

Delta Air Lines, Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President of Network Planning

DHL, Cain Moodie, SVP America’s Network Operations & Aviation

Frontier Airlines, Daniel Shurz, SVP Commercial

Japan Airlines, Akira Mitsumasu, VP of Global Marketing Virtual

Spirit Airlines, Ted Christie, President & CEO

Southwest Airlines, Andrew Watterson, EVP & CCO

Sun Country Airlines, Jude Bricker, President & CEO

United Airlines, Patrick Quayle, VP Intl Network & Alliances

United Airlines, Ankit Gupta, VP Network Planning & Scheduling

Volaris, Holger Blankenstein, EVP Airline & Commercial Operations Virtual

Airport/Aircraft Manufacturers

Airbus, Matthew Saks, Vice President Marketing

Boeing, Darren Hulst, VP Commercial Marketing

Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl, CEO & Founder Virtual

Bye Aerospace, George Bye, CEO & Founder Virtual

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Candace McGraw, CEO

Embraer, Daniel Galhardo Gomes, Strategy Director Virtual

GE Aviation, Kim Schleiff, Chief Marketing Officer

Rolls Royce, Jamie Sismey, Marketing Executive – Americas Virtual

Industry Organizations

ACI North America, Kevin Burke, President & CEO Virtual

ACI World Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General Virtual

Airlines for America, John Heimlich, VP & Chief Economist

IATA, Peter Cerda, Regional Vice President, The Americas

Boyd Group International, a leading aviation research, forecast and consulting firm, is bringing the conference to Cincinnati for the first time in its 25-year history. The event is co-hosted by the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

“We are entering a new phase of global trade and it is regions such as Cincinnati USA that are in line for a much wider role,” said Michael Boyd, president of Boyd Group International. “The location, the 21st-century business base, and the presence of a world-class airport will result in Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky emerging as one of America’s most important global trade centers. This makes it a perfect venue for the International Aviation Forecast Summit, drawing industry leaders from across the world.”

“Airports and the overall aviation industry are vital to economic recovery and, as such, it is a privilege to co-host this hybrid event in a safe and healthy manner,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer at CVG Airport. “I look forward to discussing the opportunities and challenges currently facing our industry, and how we’ll continue to respond to rebuild traveler confidence.”

“Our hospitality community and Boyd Group International have gone above and beyond to ensure that the attendees and tourism industry employees have a safe and healthy experience. The event will strictly adhere to state and CDC coronavirus prevention guidelines,” said Julie Calvert, president and CEO, Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are thrilled to welcome this group and optimistic that this event will signal a safe and responsible return to meetings, events and conventions in our region very soon.”

For more information or to register for the 25th annual Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit, please click here.