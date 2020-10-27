CVG airfares lead to best-ever ranking in U.S. DOT report, ranking 92 of top 100 U.S. airports















The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the second quarter of 2020, covering April through June. While the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) maintained its position as low-fare leader in the region, the airport also saw its best-ever ranking for average airfare among the top 100 U.S. airports.



With an average fare of $215, CVG was #92 of 100 top U.S. airports for Q2 2020 — the airport’s best-ever ranking in this report.

CVG’s airfares were the lowest in the region and outperformed the national average of $259.

Regional comparisons:

• CVG ranked #92 – average fare $215

• Indianapolis (IND) ranked #72 – average fare $243

• Lexington (LEX) ranked #67 – average fare $247

• Louisville (SDF) ranked #57 – average fare $254

• Columbus (CMH) ranked #49 – average fare $259

• Dayton (DAY) ranked #32 – average fare $269

While this reporting period was the first full quarter to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, CVG’s average airfare for the second quarter of 2020 represented a 34 percent decrease from Q2 2019.



“The aviation industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, and dramatic declines in passenger levels has led to low fares across the country,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “CVG has worked hard in recent years to become a multi-carrier airport so we are proud of this ranking. We are confident the trend of low airfares will continue as people make holiday and winter travel plans.”

