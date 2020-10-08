Covington adopts health guidelines for trick-or-treating, other Halloween events to reduce contact















The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop trick-or-treating in Covington this year, but costumed youth going door to door to ask for candy are urged to follow safety guidelines designed to reduce contact.

Mayor Joe Meyer signed an executive order on Tuesday “permitting” the annual and widespread tradition but also adopting federal and state directives regarding Halloween celebrations during the pandemic.

“It’s a balancing act between safety and popular tradition,” Meyer said. “In short, it’s a fun night, enjoy yourself … but be safe. As always, we as adults need to look out for our children.”

As customary, the official trick-or-treat hours within Covington are set at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. But rules will be in place to limit contact between people.

Trick-or-treaters should:

• Stay within their neighborhoods.

• Wear a face covering over their noses and mouths (traditional Halloween masks aren’t enough).

• Maintain social distancing (don’t crowd those not in your group).

• Walk with family members, not those outside your household.

And homeowners should:

• Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, a table, or the driveway.

• Avoid handing candy directly to kids.

• Avoid placing bowls and boxes filled with candy for kids to root through.

The mayor’s executive order can be found HERE. The latest directives from state health officials can be found HERE or HERE.

Meanwhile, organizers of events and attractions are asked to:

• Reduce capacity and use markers or dividers to reinforce 6-foot distancing between groups as well as employees/volunteers.

• Have hand sanitizer readily available.

• Pre-sell tickets to ensure capacities are limited.

• Consider eliminating common seating areas or play areas where children may congregate.

• Separate benches and tables by at least 6 feet and sanitize seating and tables between each use.

• Notify the health department immediately if you learn that someone with COVID-19 has visited your attraction.

Since March, Kentucky has reported more than 73,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 1,200 people have died of complications from the highly infectious disease.

From City of Covington