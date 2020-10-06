Clean/Green easy: Special drop-off events help residents with problematic waste disposal















Special drop-off events will give area residents additional opportunities to get rid of tires, appliances, yard waste, old cleaning chemicals, and other problematic materials.

The events:

• Kenton County 2020 Waste Tire Collection Event, (Pioneer Park). Oct. 9-10. Info, HERE.

• Covington tire collection, (at the Covington transfer station on Boron Drive). Oct. 24. Details pending.

• Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, (Florence Y’alls Stadium, Florence). Nov. 7, for residents of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. Info, HERE. Note: You need to fill out a form, and expect a line.

• Covington Yard Waste Collection, (at the Covington transfer station on Boron Drive). Nov. 21. Details pending.

• The Campbell County Fall Clean-up Event will be held Oct. 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at these locations, open to Campbell County residents who must social distance and empty their own trash:

Contact SolidWaste@campbellcountyky.gov or call 859-547-1873 ahead of event date for more information.

“These events make it easier for residents to do their part to protect and improve the quality of life where they live, eliminate illegal dumping, and divert from our landfills,” said Sheila Fields, Covington’s Solid Waste and Recycling coordinator. “This is especially helpful for those hard-to-recycle items that are not accepted in Covington’s curbside program.”

Fields said the two Covington-based events are new this year, courtesy of the City’s expanded contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling, including its new management and ownership of the transfer station.



“Rumpke is proving to be a good partner, and we look forward to holding many such events for Covington residents with the goal of keeping our neighborhoods clean,” she said.

Details on those events will be released later.