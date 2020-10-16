NKY Chamber names winners of its top awards, plans virtual Annual Dinner for Nov. 12















The region’s business community is invited to the biggest event of the year for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration on Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Annual Dinner will be a lunchtime event to honor the accomplishments of community members who are making a lasting impact on our region while also highlighting how the business community has come together during the pandemic, and what’s to come as the NKY Chamber looks to the new year.

The event will kick off with virtual networking. Attendees will enter a virtual lobby and be able to chat with other attendees in facilitated “rooms.” This will be followed by a Facebook Live broadcast of the Annual Celebration program and awards presentation from noon to 1 p.m. highlighting the achievements of this year’s honorees and the inspiration their efforts bring to the entire community.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper said the event’s “Supporting Business: It’s What We Do” theme follows the organization’s efforts to support the business community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The past 12 months have been unpredictable and unprecedented for the Northern Kentucky business community. Our response throughout this crisis speaks to the heart of our mission as a Chamber – to promote and support the development of strong businesses and a vibrant economy,” said Cooper. “The ingenuity, creativity and sense of community exhibited throughout our region – be it the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund, the concerted effort to address PPE shortages or just the general sense of ‘What can I do to help?’ among businesses – deserves to be recognized. This year’s honorees are worthy of praise and our Annual Celebration will serve to shine the spotlight on their achievements.”

The centerpiece of the Annual Celebration will be the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations who have made an impact on the region. This year’s Annual Celebration award winners are:

•The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award

-This year’s recipient is Donna Salyers, Donna Salyers Fabulous-Furs

Established in 1968, the Walter R. Dunlevy Frontiersman Award recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

•The Northern Kentucky Unity Award

-This year’s recipient is the Northern Kentucky Community

Presented to an individual or individuals who have shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues and has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky challenges.

• The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award

-This year’s recipient is Marianne Schmidt Hurtt, PNC Bank

Named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader, the award recognizes an individual Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months.

• The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award

-This year’s recipient is Gravity Diagnostics

Presented on special occasions to an individual or individuals who have brought national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements. Gravity Diagnostics is an advocate for physicians and patients, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. They pledge to deliver the highest professional operating standards in the laboratory service industry coupled with ongoing research and support exemplifies our commitment to being provider engaged and patient focused.

• The Devou Cup

-This year’s recipients are Chuck and Julie Geisen Scheper

The Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation created the Devou Cup to honor the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky, now and into the future.

• The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award

-This year’s recipient is Bill Butler, Corporex Companies

The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award is presented annually to the individual, entity, company, or organization demonstrating significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky.

• The Horizon Award

-This year’s recipient is Will Ziegler, Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C.

The Horizon Award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of an individual who exemplifies dedication, integrity, and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership. Recipients are individuals who have devoted their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good, and who have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to our community’s well-being.

NKY Chamber Chairman Dan Cahill believes the Annual Celebration will help set the tone for everything that can be achieved in the coming year.

“Being able to end this year with a celebration of everything our organization and our members have accomplished reinforces the true strength of the Northern Kentucky region. COVID-19 has changed the ways we all do business, but we have not let it defeat us – that is the spirit of our Annual Celebration,” Cahill said. “We’re committed to expanding partnerships, supply chains and connecting our members with the resources they need to not only survive the current economic uncertainty but thrive into the future.”

While the Facebook Live broadcast of the program is free to attend, the virtual networking portion of the Annual Celebration will range in price from $15 to $40. As a way to continue the NKY Chamber’s commitment to supporting local businesses impacted by the pandemic, attendees who register at the $40 level will also receive a $25 gift card to a local Northern Kentucky restaurant.

To register, and for information on sponsorships, visit the website.

2020 Annual Celebration Sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: Fifth Third Bank

Unity Award Sponsor: PNC Bank

ImageMaker Award Sponsor: Humana

Dunlevy Award Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Devou Cup Presented By: The Northern Kentucky Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Horizon Award Sponsor: Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

Pieschel Award Sponsor: Duke Energy

Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award Sponsor: Northern Kentucky Tri-ED

Presenting Sponsors: DHL Express, Heritage Bank, Scooter Media, Stock Yards Bank & Trust, Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce