Campbell County public libraries collecting donations of masks for schoolchildren in Coverings for Kids campaign















The Campbell County Public Library is ready to help ensure schools in Campbell County have enough masks to protect students and staff.

As schools across the country grapple with COVID-19-related precautions, mask requirements for all staff and students, first grade and older, returning to in-person instruction could present problems.

Deadline to donate is Oct. 30.

Enter Coverings for Kids, a campaign developed by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

The Coverings for Kids initiative aims to collect masks at no cost to the schools. In line with Governor Andy Beshear’s #HealthyAtSchool guidelines, the effort is meant to ensure that no one, regardless of their circumstances or resources, will go unprotected.

As children are more likely to forget or lose their masks, the campaign also works to help schools maintain a steady supply.

All four branches ­of the library are serving as drop-off locations until further notice.

Donated masks can be homemade or purchased and in child or adult sizes, which are also suitable for middle and high school students.

Masks are divided equally among all public schools in Campbell County. For additional information, please visit the Campbell County Library website.