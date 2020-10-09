Beyond the Curb: River City Living at its best in condos at the beautiful downtown Bradford building















The transformation of the Bradford on Scott in Covington has been dramatic.

Built in the late 1800s as a public dance hall, it most recently housed Viva La Foxx Gentlemen’s Club. Since the club closed, the neighborhood has seen significant changes in the businesses and residences now located there.

This week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living takes viewers inside one of the condos for an exclusive tour.

Owners Charlotte and Steve Markovich were first in line at the project’s original open house. They fell in love with the building and their unit’s floor plan and were able to design the whole space “from the floorboards up,” as Charlotte puts it.

The color scheme of their home is primarily black and white, accented by pops of caramel leather and copper, with emerald green on the dining room walls. The 14’ ceiling in the master bedroom is painted gold and hung with a wooden bead chandelier. The ceiling height continues into the closet, providing ample storage.

Up the interior staircase is a cozy family room and the open-air roof deck, which has an outdoor kitchen, seating and nearly 360-degree views.

Charlotte calls their lifestyle “city lite” because they live in an urban area that feels like a small-town neighborhood. She enjoys shopping at The Native One boutique and grabbing a sandwich at Haven Café which are both located on the street level of the Bradford on Scott.

Developer Tony Kreutzjans, owner of Orleans Development, calls these businesses a “micro-retail block” and explained that his goal was to create an amenity for the residents of the building and the neighborhood.

Kreutzjans is proud of the project.

He said, “The custom condos are stunning. Each one is unique to the owners’ style and taste, although certain themes are carried throughout.” He believes that the exterior’s gas lanterns and flower boxes have become signature features of the building. “It’s striking as you drive down 4th Street. You can’t miss it,” he said.

New episodes of Beyond the Curb: River City Living come out every Friday. All the episodes can be watched here.

