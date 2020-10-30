Beyond the Curb: Cozy urban fixer-upper in Dayton for owners downsizing for charming River City Living















The owners of the house in episode 14 of Beyond the Curb: River City Living bought it just 6 weeks before the episode was filmed. In that short time, they tore the kitchen off the back of the house and rebuilt it, using the existing foundation, but vaulting the ceiling so it feels larger.

Other immediate projects included gutting a bathroom, adding a powder room and painting a floor. The owners also established a house-wide color scheme, hung art and created vignettes with their collections and memorabilia. Visitors to the house are surprised that they moved in so recently

Relocating from Fort Thomas, where they raised their children, the owners are enjoying the walkable neighborhoods of Dayton. Downsizing to that city has given them financial freedom, as well.

Their “must haves” when they were looking for a home included a garage for their motorcycle, display space for their growing bourbon collection and some creative projects. The wife of the couple is a blogger and enjoys writing about her home and her DIY work. Two of these projects showcased in the house are a trunk she decoupaged with her father’s college notes and papers and a pair of ladderback chairs that she sanded down for a rustic look.

The house has a cozy, personalized feel that works well with original details like the fireplace mantels, wood floor and double-hung windows. Future projects for the couple include a new parking pad off the back alley and a back yard makeover to create an outdoor living space.

For now, the owners are taking a bit of a renovation break and enjoying their fixed up fixer upper.

