Better Business Bureau Greater Cincinnati adds six new board members, including two from NKY

Oct 18th, 2020 · 0 Comment

BBB Greater Cincinnati is announcing the on-boarding of six new board of directors this fall. With more than 130 years of combined leadership experience, the new board members bring valuable perspectives to promote BBB’s vision of trust and ethics in the marketplace.

New BBB board member from NKY: Randy Williams

They are:

Richard Barbercheck
Strategic Orientation, LLC, CEO/Chief Strategy Officer

Joseph A. Egloff
The Rosselot Financial Group, COO

Greg Livingston
Curiosity Advertising, Co-Founder and COO

Matt Smith
First Fortune Marketing LLC, Owner

Sedra Taylor
Total Training Services LLC, President

Randy Williams
A Debt Coach Credit Counseling Service, President

New BBB board member from NKY: Tim Zeis

Tim Zeis
Game Changer Solutions, LLC, President

“We’re very excited to welcome these new members onto our board,” said Jocile Ehrlich, President & CEO of BBB Cincinnati. “I’m looking forward to expanding our mission in our 20-county marketplace in Greater Cincinnati using this group’s expertise and knowledge.”

For more information, visit BBB.org.

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. BBB Serving The Cincinnati Area, Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana was founded in 1926 and serves 20 counties.


